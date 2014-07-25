Police to release details of OPP/civilian car crash during bank robbery

Lambton OPP are expected to release more details today about an accident between a police vehicle and a small SUV during Wednesday’s bank robbery.

Around 2:30 pm Wednesday a lone-armed gunman robbed the CIBC in downtown Petrolia and fled.

Minutes after the robbery, a large OPP SUV was headed to the scene and was making its way around the corner of Petrolia and Oil Heritage Line when the collision occurred.

A woman and her two sons were in the small SUV which sustained heavy damage to the front end. No one was taken to hospital at the time of the accident and the police vehicle continued to the scene of the bank robbery.

The OPP have yet to say if charges will be laid in the incident.