Silver Stick action ramps up Tuesday in Petrolia

It’s time for the Earle Trevail Memorial Regional Midget Silver Stick Hockey Tournament at the Greenwood Recreation Centre in Petrolia.

The puck will drop on the 49th annual event on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8:30 a.m. and will continue to the semi-finals and finals on Dec. 30.

The Petrolia Oilers and Mooretown Jr. Flags will represent the area in the Midget “B” division, while East Lambton, Lambton Shores, Dresden and the Petrolia AE Oilers will take part in the Midget “C” division.

Meantime, the 27th annual Atom Regional Silver Stick also begins on December 27 with Petrolia and Mooretown participating in the “B” division and East Lambton carrying the Lambton colours in the “C” division. The finals in Alvinston are also set for Dec. 30.

The Watford Pee Wee Regional Tournament opens on Dec. 29 with the playoffs set for Jan.1.

Petrolia and Mooretown will play in the “B” division, while East Lambton and Dresden will take part in the “C” division.