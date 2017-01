Officials in Petrolia are hoping winter returns soon.

The town is preparing for its third Snow Sculpture Contest which starts Feb. 1.

This year, Dave Menzies director of community services, says the theme is Canada, in celebration of the nations 150th birthday.

He’s suggesting homeowners sculpt things such as beavers, flags and moose, once the snow does arrive.

The contest drew the chuckles of councillors due to the lack of snow, but Menzies says “Don’t be laughing, we have some connections.”