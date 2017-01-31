Fire ravages Plympton-Wyoming farm

A devastating fire has destroyed a large pig barn east of Wanstead.

Plympton-Wyoming Fire Chief Steve Clemens says the department was called out to the farm on Confederation Line around 9:30 Tuesday morning and found the barn in flames.

By noon, the roof had collapsed on the operation. The chief says none of the estimated 4,000 pigs were saved.

Firefighters are still on scene and a backhoe has been brought in to help knock down some of the building to prevent the fire from spreading.

It’s not clear how the fire started. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

OPP have Confederation Line blocked off between Wanstead Road and Stewardson Roads. They expect it will be for several hours.