Petrolia’s arena to get a summer face lift

The Greenwood Recreation Centre will be getting a face lift this summer.

The Town of Petrolia plans a major renovation including new rink boards, safety netting and a compressor at the 55 year-old arena, which will start this spring. It will be the first time the boards are replaced.

Mayor John McCharles says the timekeeper’s booth, originally donated by the Old Timers, will also be updated.

“We’re going to upgrade some of the dressing rooms – they need a facelift.

“There is going to be some work in the lobby; the bench in front of the glass will be altered and changed so hopefully people can sit down and see the game instead of putting their foot on the bench.”

McCharles says the town set aside its portion of the $600,000 plus project during their 2017 budget.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation came through with a grant of $274,500, recently. Bluewater Power will also provide $7,500 – a legacy grant – to replace the time clock.

The last major renovation of the arena was in 2012 when an elevator was installed as well as new seating.

“Engineering has already started on this project,” says McCharles. “Staff is already in the process of ordering the compressor and the rink boards.

“The construction itself wouldn’t start until the ice is out.” That’s likely to be in April or May.

During 2017 budget deliberations in November, town staff said it was hoped the upgrade would extend the life of the arena for another 15 years.

After that, a new facility would be considered.