Dawn-Euphemia firefighters get support after fire deaths

Dawn-Euphemia Mayor Al Broad wants to make sure local firefighters know the municipality has their back.

On Jan. 29, the department was called to a fire on Marthaville Road. Two people died in the blaze. Fire Chief Dave Williams says it is the first time the department has been to a fire where people died in the 25 years the department has been operating.

Williams told council Monday the firefighters are dealing with the stress of the incident. They talked together the day of the fire and Williams has been checking in with some of the newer firefighters to make sure they’re okay.

“We want you to know if there are problems (dealing with the deaths) there are resources available,” Broad told Williams. “Don’t allow problems to fester, if you need outside resources, so be it – let it be known.

“Thank you to you and the crew for the efforts, for the work they did, it was much appreciated,” said Broad, adding the fire was a tragedy for the family and the community

Williams thanked council adding the community has already shown its support for the department.

A week after the fire, the firefighters held one of their regular breakfasts at the hall. Normally about 160 people come out. Sunday there were 230 and the firefighters had to set up extra tables to accommodate the crowd.

Williams believes the community has shown its appreciation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office continues the investigation. The names of the people who died in the fire or a cause of the blaze have yet to be released.

