Squires semi-final tied up

The Independent Staff

The Petrolia Squires are hoping for another road win.

The Squires head to Palmerston Friday for game three of its Western Ontario Senior Hockey League semi-final after winning on the road, but losing at home.

Petrolia opened the best-of-seven series with a 5-2 win, while the 81’s came into Petrolia two days later and skated away with a 3-2 decision.

Jesse Drydak broke a 2-2 tie in the second period in the opener, propelling the Squires to victory. Jeremiah Goodacre scored twice for Petrolia, with the others going to Brad Burton and Adam Arseneault. Arseneault, along with Ryan Trottier and Brent Sauve each had two assists on the night.

On Sunday, the 81’s jumped out to a 3-0 lead and hung on for the one-goal verdict. Jeff Paulley and Corey Pawley scored for Petrolia.

Josh Leis backstopped the visitors to victory making 42 saves as the Squires outshot Mapleton-Minto, 44-26. Game four in the series will be back at the Greenwood Recreation Centre on Sunday at 7:30 pm.

The other semi-final between Saugeen Shores and Clinton is also tied at one game apiece.