OPP look for man in his 20s after Wyoming robbery

Lambton OPP are looking for a man after a mid-morning robbery in Wyoming.

Around 9:30, police say a man between the ages of 20 and 25 walked into Paul Marley’s IDA on Broadway Street and robbed the store. Police have yet to say what was taken however a weapon was not seen during the incident.

There was a heavy police presence in Wyoming for a couple of hours as the OPP shutdown Broadway from Confederation to Churchill to search for the man whom they believe went out the back door of the pharmacy. The Canine Unit was also called in to look.

Police say the man, who was wearing dark athletic pants, a hoodie and a grey toque, may have been walking in the downtown watching the pharmacy before the robbery.

For more details, check out The Independent Wednesday.