Bravery Honoured

Three Petrolia men have been honoured for their bravery by Canada’s Governor General. John Allison and John McDonald were given decorations for bravery by David Johnston at a ceremony in London. They, along with Robert Stokes, rescued an elderly woman from a burning car on Plank Road April 22, 2015. The woman was trying to get out but her legs were stuck under the steering wheel. Allison reached inside the car and managed to free her. McDonald and Stokes then helped pull her out of the car and carried her across the road to safety. Stokes will receive his medal at a later date.

Submitted Photo