Wyoming robbery may be linked to others

OPP officials say the robbery at a Wyoming pharmacy may be linked to several others in the region.

March 7, a man walked into the Paul Marley IDA around 9:30 am and robbed the store.

The West Region OPP Crime Unit now says the person involved in the crime may be the same person involved in similar heists in Parkhill and Lakeshore.

The first incident was reported on Feb, 16 at Royal Oasis Pharmacy in Lakeshore. The Credit Union in Parkhill was hit March 6, and on March 7 the Pharmacy located in Wyoming Ontario.

In each case the lone suspect wore a grey toque concealing his entire face, a black cloth jacket with a hood pulled over his head, grey jogging pants, white running shoes and very distinctive dark coloured work gloves.

In each case the suspect, carrying a black backpack, demanded cash/narcotics from the employees.

Police describe the man as white, 5’11”, about 170 pounds with a thin build.

They’ve also released surveillance photos, hoping someone might recognize the person involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.