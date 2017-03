Nick Gerrits of Wyoming – seen here sweeping a rock during the SWOSSAA Championship – and his Sarnia St. Patrick’s teammates are heading to North Bay to compete at OFSSAA in curling after defeating Ridgetown High School and Vincent Massey High School at SWOSSAA March 6 in Blenheim.

The team, which includes Gerrits, Devon Crowe, Andrew Mousseau, and Dalton Crowe, travel to North Bay for the provincial tournament March 22 to 25.