Hayter to be honoured by firefighters from across the province

Former Alvinston Fire Chief and current Brooke-Alvinston Deputy Mayor Jim Hayter will be honoured by firefighters from across the province. Hayter is seen here receiving his 40 year service pin in 2013. Beside him is Shawn McLeish, who was electrocuted while putting up a party tent. Hayter was among the firefighters who helped save his life.

Firefighters from across Ontario are expected in Alvinston to pay their respects for Brooke-Alvinston Deputy Mayor Jim Hayter.

Hayter, a firefighter for 44 years and the chief of the Alvinston department for 15, died in a single vehicle accident on Glendon Line near Glencoe Thursday. His wife, Mary Louise, passed away two weeks earlier.

Alvinston Deputy Fire Chief Kris Redick says firefighters from across Ontario including Toronto, where Hayter’s son, Pat, is a full-time member of the Toronto Fire Service.

Redick says Monday firefighters will pay their respects at the Van Heck Funeral Home on River Street in Alvinston. There will be visitation tuesday 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. The funeral will be Wednesday March 22 at 11am at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre.

Redick says the department will play a prominent role in the service.

He adds fire departments from around the region have volunteered to man the Alvinston department while the funeral takes place.