Oilers continue OMHA final series with Kincardine this weekend

The Petrolia Oilers erased a two-goal deficit to defeat Kincardine, 3-2 in the second game of their OMHA Atom “B” championship series with the Kinucks.

Joey Shaw scored the tying goal with 14.8 seconds left to play Sunday night at the Greenwood Recreation Centre. Shaw then picked off the winner in the overtime period with about four minutes left to play.

Kincardine, the defending champions, opened the six-point championship series with a 3-1 win on home ice last Friday.

The teams head back up the Lake Huron shoreline for game three Saturday at 3 pm, before returning to Greenwood for game four on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 pm.