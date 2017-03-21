Saying goodbye: Firefighters to pay tribute to long-time volunteer and former fire chief

Firefighters from across Canada are expected in Alvinston Wednesday for the funeral of Jim Hayter. The 44 year firefighter and former chief of the Alvinston fire department died in a car accident March 16. Monday, firefighters from across the region and from as far away as Toronto came to pay their respects at the funeral home. They formed an honour guard to pay tribute to Hayter, who is also Brooke-Alvinston’s deputy mayor. Wednesday’s funeral is at 11 am at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre.

The Hayter family, including sons Chad and Pat, himself a firefighter, watch as their firefighters honour their father and grandfather.

Hundreds of firefighters from Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Middlesex, Brampton and Toronto leave the Alvinston Station.

 

Leaving the station to say thank you to Jim Hayter

A young boy, cap in hand, stands in silence as the honour guard passes

The line of firefighters walks Nauvoo Road

Hayter's helmet - #11 - is placed in the fire truck as the honour guard arrives at the funeral home

Firefighters wait with their spouses to pay their respects at the funeral home

Firefighters leave the funeral home as the sunsets.

