Saying goodbye: Firefighters to pay tribute to long-time volunteer and former fire chief

Firefighters from across Canada are expected in Alvinston Wednesday for the funeral of Jim Hayter. The 44 year firefighter and former chief of the Alvinston fire department died in a car accident March 16. Monday, firefighters from across the region and from as far away as Toronto came to pay their respects at the funeral home. They formed an honour guard to pay tribute to Hayter, who is also Brooke-Alvinston’s deputy mayor. Wednesday’s funeral is at 11 am at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre.

