Squires take the lead over Clinton

Brandon Campbell keeps his eye on the puck - literally - during Friday's game against Clinton.Brandon Campbell keeps his eye on the puck - literally - during Friday's game against Clinton.

Dan Veenema scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third to lift the Petrolia Squires past the Clinton Radars.

The Squires struck first Friday night at home as Kraig Wright scored the first period’s only goal.

Clinton responded in a chippy second period which saw James Edgar of the Squires ejected for charging the Radars’ goalie.

Veenema scored to break the tie in the third and Corey Pawley added an empty netter.

The Squires travel to Clinton Saturday and host the Radars at home again Sunday. Game time is 7:15 pm.

James Edgar has a little chat with a Clinton player shortly before being tossed from the game.

Clinton Goalie Mark Nowther had a lot of company in the net during Friday’s game

Dan Veenema heads for the puck in the third

Jesse Drydak slams Kurtis Bartliff into the boards

 

