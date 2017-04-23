Roadside wheelie bins for Dawn-Euphemia not a done deal

Municipality hosted two public meetings on proposed system

Dawn-Euphemia Mayor Al Broad says the municipality will go road-by-road to see who wants roadside garbage and recycling collection.

The municipality held two open houses April 11 to talk about the possibility of using “Wheelie Bins” in both Dawn and Euphemia.

Currently, Dawn residents take their trash to the dump and recycling to a depot. Broad says the municipality’s waste provider – Bluewater Recycling Association – is phasing out the old style of garbage trucks and using a new automated system with large bins with wheels.

The municipality thought it was a good time to consider whether to extend garbage service to Dawn, since there had been requests.

Residents will be able to get a small garbage bin for just over $100 and everyone gets a free recycling bin. Homeowners can buy larger garbage bins if they wish.

Broad attended one of the two meetings and says the greatest concern comes from those living near the Dawn landfill who find the current system inexpensive and convenient.

But Broad says the new system wouldn’t cost taxpayers a lot of money.

“You’re looking at $2 a week to have your garbage and recycling picked up.”

The township would eliminate a bag tag fee in Euphemia and the cost of the system would not go on the tax base.

Some expressed concern the bins would create problems in high winds.

Jerry Burns says they’ll end up on the road and create a hazard.

“My concern is it would cause potential damage to equipment or people,” he says adding the homeowners might be liable for it.

But Burns adds he doesn’t have a problem with the cost and anyone who he’s talked to who use the bins are “quite happy with them.”

Broad says the main concern has been the cost.

He says Dawn-Euphemia won’t force the Wheelie Bins on its residents.

“We’re going to have to look at it on a road-by-road basis. We can’t send trucks up and down roads with 10 homes where one wants it and nine don’t,” he says.

“We wanted feedback from the ratepayers, we wanted to make it very clear and open what we were doing. We may not do anything or we may have to go to a different supplier,” Broad says. A report on the public meetings is expected at council this month.