Looking for parking for Florence Ave

Petrolia officials are working to find a solution for Florence Avenue’s parking woes.

The street, which is getting a major rebuild with the installation of water lines and sewers, will be permanently narrowed.

When construction is completed, residents won’t have anywhere for their guests to park.

Currently, people park on the road, but that won’t be possible when curbs and gutters are installed and the road is smaller.

At a recent public open house held to inform Florence and Egan Street residents about the rebuild, Petrolia’s Director of Operations Mike Thompson said it would be difficult to accommodate parking on Florence.

But after hearing from affected residents, the town has agreed to explore other parking options.

According to Chief Executive Officer Manny Baron, Thompson has been working hard to find a solution and will present the options to council June 5.

