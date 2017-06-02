Petrolia arena construction underway

A makeover of Petrolia’s Greenwood Recreation Centre arena is underway and the cost has come in under budget.

Dave Menzies, Director of Community Services for the town, said that $185,000 will be spent replacing the boards.

That’s $40,000 under the $220,000 that was allocated.

Menzies says the arena project is a “complete rebuild.”

In addition to new boards, tiered seating will be installed, and washrooms, doors and water stations will be updated.

A new scoreboard will be added and the press box will be saved and updated.

There was concern that the box, which had been donated by the Petrolia Old Timers Hockey Club would be removed.

Other upgrades include, a new security system, automated doors and a new state-of-the-art sound system.

The arena will be shut down for a 10-day period in July to allow for demolition work on the interior, Menzies said.

Chief Administrative Office Manny Baron said $220,000 had been allocated for the boards and called the lower cost a “nice surprise.” The total project will cost about $549,000.

Baron says volunteers will help paint and refresh the arena, and new outdoor flower beds are being designed and will be planted in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Hockey and other ice rentals will resume the week after the fall fair, with the compressors starting the Sunday of the fall fair weekend.

The arena’s new scoreboard will be installed on June 14.

