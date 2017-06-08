LCCVI tennis team finishes fourth

They were unranked, hadn’t played high school tennis since the fall and at one point had to drive through a rainstorm to finish a match, but LCCVI’s boys’ tennis team still triumphed.

Senior Griffin Allen and Grade 9 student Matt Mueller were unranked heading to the OFSAA Tennis Tournament. Because there are no indoor courts here, the tennis season is in the fall – that means the pair had not had an official high school match for months.

“I was just hoping to win one,” Mueller joked.

They did. Their first match. And they made it all the way to the bronze medal game, where they were defeated by the tournament’s fourth seed, 6-4.

There was some struggle along the way. The pair were about to win a match point to head to that bronze medal game when the heavens opened. The pair and coach Krista Mueller hopped into the car, drove 25 minutes to a nearby indoor facility to play the final point which sent them to the bronze medal match.

“We weren’t supposed to win anything,” says Mueller. “We were excited to win our first match,” added Allen.

