Wammes heading to worlds

Nick Wammes will be one of 13 athletes who will represent Canada at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Montichiari, Italy from August 23-27.

On his Instagram account, the Dawn-Euphemia rider said he was “incredibly happy” to be named to the national squad to compete in the Men’s Sprint category.

It’s the second year running that the 17-year-old has represented Canada on the world stage. He was part of the national team for the World Junior Championships in Switzerland last year.

In April, Wammes won two gold medals and a silver at the Canadian Cycling Track Championships in Milton.

