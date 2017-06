Janine Frayne-Wheeler is representing Canada at the World Classic Powerlifting Championship in Belarus

Petrolia power lifter Janine Frayne-Wheeler has placed fourth in the World Classic Powerlifting Championship in Minsk, Belarus.

Frayne-Wheeler won a silver medal in the bench press and then battled and lost with Finland for bronze overall. In a Facebook post she says she is “still very happy with my day.”

More to follow