Plympton Wyoming ready to celebrate

Plympton-Wyoming will get Canada’s 150th birthday party started early.

The municipality is hosting a free Canada Day celebration for families June 24. At the same time, council will officially open the splash pad at McKay Park. It has been in operation since last summer. However the people who donated to make the project possible have not been officially thanked.

Plympton-Wyoming’s Chief Administrative Officer says that will be part of the festivities along with a celebration of Canada Day.

“We wanted to have an event for our community which would allow everyone to come here and then take part in the other activities on Canada Day in the area,” says Carolyn Tripp.

“If we held our celebration on Canada Day we would have had a lot of people who would not come,” she added. “There are so many events happening that day, we didn’t want to be in competition for them. We don’t want people getting pulled in all different directions.”

Tripp says this is the first time Plympton-Wyoming is hosting a Canada Day event and she’s received a lot of positive comments even before the event begins.

“People are saying ‘great, we’re finally doing something.’”

Activities start at McKay Park at 11 am and run until 4 pm. The splash pad will be officially opened at 1 pm. There will be live entertainment, free public swimming and food, classic cars, games for the kids, a dunk tank and a Cops against Kids Ball Hockey Game.

The municipality is also handing out free maple seedlings to the first 500 people who come to the Saturday event.

