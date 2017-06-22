Dawn-Euphemia School celebrates Canada

Dawn-Euphemia School students Bailey Rickman, left, and Alysha Anderson have something to smile about. Their designs to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday were chosen as the best in the school. The logos, which show Dawn-Euphemia’s agricultural roots and more iconic Canadian symbols, like a moose, were put together and then made into a T-shirt. The Township of Dawn-Euphemia had a shirt made for each student and Councillor Leslea Williams provided each student with a flag to mark the occasion.

Heather Wright Photo

Photo Credit