Town March Break program draws small crowds, loses nearly $4k

A March Break program at Victoria Playhouse Petrolia lost nearly $4,000.

The town brought in a group called L’Aubergine presents DADA for three shows featuring clowning and theatrics in English and French. It also had two movies during the March Break. Richard Poore, director of cultural services, in a report to council says only “354 tickets were sold to the four days of entertainment.”

That translated into a loss of $3,974 according to Poore.

However, both Poore and Councillor Liz Welsh said those who attended liked the event. “All feedback from the people who attended was very positive with several stating they hope we do this again next year,” added Poore.

