Compost solutions likely in July

Town of Petrolia staff members hope to have a solution to composting concerns at the next council meeting.

The town closed its compost site after the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change inspected it and found 14 areas of concern including records were not kept and the necessary testing was not completed on the material coming in or out as laid out in the Certificate of Approval for the site.

Instead, town staff set up a number of compost days at the Waste Management Transfer Station.

Residents have to buy a $20 pass to use the site when it is open about once a month on Saturdays.

Councillor Ross O’Hara questioned when a solution to the issue was coming forward adding “lots of people are asking me about it.”

Mike Thompson, director of operations, told O’Hara Waste Management will provide the town with options by the end of the week.

The town is exploring using the transfer site, what it would cost for curbside pickup and how much it would cost for the “remediation of the town’s compost site.”

Thompson said there would be a report for council at the next meeting. It’s scheduled for July 10.

