Photographers from The Independent took a lot of photos during Canada’s 150th celebrations – over the next couple of days, we’ll be sharing them online.

Here are moments captured by Pam Wright from the Petrolia Parade, Flag Raising Ceremony and Pancake Breakfast

 

Members of the Petrolia Legion raising the Canadian flag in Victoria Park

A family watching the parade on a windy Canada Day

Petrolia’s Town Cryer – Les Whiting and his wife, Karen

Members of the Petrolia Legion Colour Guard

A display of military vehicles

Sir Sid McLean

Petrolia North Enniskillen Firefighters led by Chief Lawrence Swift

Sarnia Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu

Petrolia Councillor Mary Pat Gleeson preparing for the bed races.

Petrolia Scouts with a giant Canadian Flag

Lambton Home Building Centre’s award winning float

The Calendar Girls won for best community float

The Lambton Young Theatre Players won for best Elementary/School Age Children Float

The crowds found the shade. While there were a lot of people on one side of the street, the sunny side attracted a few less fans.

Scott’s Auto

Friends who exercise got some exercise marching in the Petrolia parade

The Drumline – formerly from St. Clair

The Drumline – formerly from St. Clair with an electric guitar

Helping out at the Petrolia Legion’s pancake breakfast

One Response to “Canada 150 – Petrolia’s parade”

  1. DAN

    Pictures taken here are colourful,
    well laid out, and pleasing to the eye.
    I am looking forward to seeing some more.
    I appreciate it.

    Thank you.

    Reply

