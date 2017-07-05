Canada 150 – Petrolia’s parade
Photographers from The Independent took a lot of photos during Canada’s 150th celebrations – over the next couple of days, we’ll be sharing them online.
Here are moments captured by Pam Wright from the Petrolia Parade, Flag Raising Ceremony and Pancake Breakfast
Members of the Petrolia Legion raising the Canadian flag in Victoria Park
A family watching the parade on a windy Canada Day
Petrolia’s Town Cryer – Les Whiting and his wife, Karen
Members of the Petrolia Legion Colour Guard
A display of military vehicles
Sir Sid McLean
Petrolia North Enniskillen Firefighters led by Chief Lawrence Swift
Sarnia Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu
Petrolia Councillor Mary Pat Gleeson preparing for the bed races.
Petrolia Scouts with a giant Canadian Flag
Lambton Home Building Centre’s award winning float
The Calendar Girls won for best community float
The Lambton Young Theatre Players won for best Elementary/School Age Children Float
The crowds found the shade. While there were a lot of people on one side of the street, the sunny side attracted a few less fans.
Scott’s Auto
Friends who exercise got some exercise marching in the Petrolia parade
The Drumline – formerly from St. Clair
The Drumline – formerly from St. Clair with an electric guitar
Helping out at the Petrolia Legion’s pancake breakfast
Pictures taken here are colourful,
well laid out, and pleasing to the eye.
I am looking forward to seeing some more.
I appreciate it.
Thank you.