CANADA 150: A little rain but a lot of fun in Petrolia
Front Page | News.
Posted : Front Page, News.
Some of the children enjoyed the rain
It rained for a while on Canada Day but it didn’t dampen people’s fun
Some of the children enjoyed the rain
Some of the children enjoyed the rain
Craig Richardson and Noah Bright enjoyed the day
Kids lined the pond at Bridgeview Park for the annual Fishing Derby
Some of the ducks needed a hand to get to the water
A canoe had to be used to round up the winners
The weather was beautiful as the Central Lambton Optimist launched 1392 rubber duckies in Bear Creek at Bridgeview Park