CANADA 150: A little rain but a lot of fun in Petrolia

Some of the children enjoyed the rain

It rained for a while on Canada Day but it didn’t dampen people’s fun

Craig Richardson and Noah Bright enjoyed the day

Kids lined the pond at Bridgeview Park for the annual Fishing Derby

Some of the ducks needed a hand to get to the water

A canoe had to be used to round up the winners

The weather was beautiful as the Central Lambton Optimist launched 1392 rubber duckies in Bear Creek at Bridgeview Park

