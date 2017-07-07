CANADA 150: A new parkette, parade and entertainment mark the day in St. Clair Township

A huge Canadian flag, hung between the extended 110 foot booms of the township’s newest fire trucks, dominated the celebration site. A large crowd enjoyed a day of free food, inflatables for the kids, a kids talent show, a family swim, draws, lots of live music including headliner Scott Manery and the Barn Burners, and a huge fireworks display unprecedented in township’s history. The 403 Honour Flilght team did a fly-over to mark the occasion and the weather, which started off stormy and threatening, gave way to brilliant sunshine just before the opening parade began.
The newly created St. Clair Township Sesquicentennial Fountain Park was dedicated on July 1 with dignitaries from every level of government on hand for the occasion. Mayor Steve Arnold praised the township’s Heritage St. Clair group for their dedication to the creation of the interpretive story boards that line the park’s walkway. The boards cover a number of subjects including famous people from the township and information about township communities past and present. He also thanked the many sponsors that contributed to the cost of the new park.
St. Clair Township’s Canada 150 celebration began with a parade that saw dignitaries walk alongside a crowd of proud township residents. Walking behind St. Clair Township’s own Canada 150 flag are, from left in red shirt: Lambton County Warden Bill Weber, Councillor Jeff Agar, MPP Bob Bailey, MP Marilyn Gladu, and Mayor Steve Arnold.CAM