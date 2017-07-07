Canada 150 – Brooke-Alvinston celebrates with music, sports and spectacular fireworks
Rocks which were hand painted by Alvinston Library users for Canada 150
Hometown favourite The Mudmen performed a three hour show Friday night
Excited to be back in Alvinston
Enjoying the sounds of The Mudmen
Fire Chief Ron McCabe’s unusual parade vehicle
Brooke-Alvinston Council, including Jeannette Douglas throwing out candy to the crowds
Happy! Why not, they have balloons
The Brooke-Alvinston Skating Club
Canada overload on a bike
The fire trucks are a little loud
Wet outside but dry inside
Bee-utiful day for a parade
Rev. Jim Breen on the slide trombone
Borderline at the AW Campbell Conservation Area
Even the spoons are good to eat at the Chicken Dinner
Championship stretch
Run for third in the two pitch finals Canada Day
Councillor Frank Nemcek serving up the chicken
That looks good Mom
Giving a helping hand
The bouncy castles were a hit with the kids
He shoots!
He scores! At the 18th annual Kid’s Ball Hockey Tournament
Sarah Smith entertains the crowd Canada Day
And these guys love it
Rocks hand painted by Alvinston Library users leading up to Canada Day
What’s billed as the World’s Largest Slip and Slide hosted by the Alvinston fire department
with some bubbles for extra fun
Sumo Wrestling
Direct hit
On the way down
Look up – it’s time for fireworks