Canada 150 – Brooke-Alvinston celebrates with music, sports and spectacular fireworks

Rocks which were hand painted by Alvinston Library users for Canada 150

Hometown favourite The Mudmen performed a three hour show Friday night

 

Excited to be back in Alvinston

 

Enjoying the sounds of The Mudmen

Fire Chief Ron McCabe’s unusual parade vehicle

Brooke-Alvinston Council, including Jeannette Douglas throwing out candy to the crowds

Happy! Why not, they have balloons

The Brooke-Alvinston Skating Club

Canada overload on a bike

The fire trucks are a little loud

Wet outside but dry inside

Bee-utiful day for a parade

Rev. Jim Breen on the slide trombone

Borderline at the AW Campbell Conservation Area

Even the spoons are good to eat at the Chicken Dinner

Championship stretch

Run for third in the two pitch finals Canada Day

Councillor Frank Nemcek serving up the chicken

That looks good Mom

Giving a helping hand

The bouncy castles were a hit with the kids

He shoots!

He scores! At the 18th annual Kid’s Ball Hockey Tournament

Sarah Smith entertains the crowd Canada Day

And these guys love it

Rocks hand painted by Alvinston Library users leading up to Canada Day

 

What’s billed as the World’s Largest Slip and Slide hosted by the Alvinston fire department

with some bubbles for extra fun

Sumo Wrestling

Direct hit

On the way down

Look up – it’s time for fireworks

