The grounds of the Oil Museum of Canada were filled with people as they learned more about the areas rich oil history through blacksmith and spinning displays, wagon tours and music. Wyatt McCabe of Arkona, makes it difficult for Natalie Hunter to pick up the iron at one display. Petrolia Community Theatre also told the history of Oil Springs, including Charles Tripp avoiding bill collectors, in a 30-minute play.

Heather Wright Photos

