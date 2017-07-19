Happy (Belated) Birthday Canada! Oil Springs celebrates Canada 150

There was music, food, friends and fun as the people of Oil Springs took time to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. The village planned it two weeks after the actual day, hoping to attract more people to the festivities. There was music all day including the Tail Draggers (above) and Dog Patch (right) as well as solo artist Christy Diach. There was face painting and a balloon artist for the kids – Chloe Elder, 11, who was visiting her grandmother in Oil Springs, became a unicorn with the help of the pair of wings. And the inflatables were a popular place as Tyson Strangway, 10, helped his cousin Braxton, 2, up the inflatable wall.

