I’ll drink to that: new water tower reservoir feted

Featured | Front Page.

Posted : Featured, Front Page.

The Town of Petrolia marked the completion of the $3.2 million renewal of the Mandaumin Reservoir. The old concrete holding tank was replaced with two new glass-fused steel tanks. The tanks, which hold water processed at the Bright’s Grove treatment plant, have been operational since December. The province provided the $2 million to complete the job. Natural Resources Minister Karen McGarry joined officials from the town, including Mayor John McCharles, and Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey for a ceremonial sip of the water stored there.
Heather Wright Photo

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>