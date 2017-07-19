I’ll drink to that: new water tower reservoir feted

The Town of Petrolia marked the completion of the $3.2 million renewal of the Mandaumin Reservoir. The old concrete holding tank was replaced with two new glass-fused steel tanks. The tanks, which hold water processed at the Bright’s Grove treatment plant, have been operational since December. The province provided the $2 million to complete the job. Natural Resources Minister Karen McGarry joined officials from the town, including Mayor John McCharles, and Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey for a ceremonial sip of the water stored there.

