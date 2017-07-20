Charge laid after car pedestrian accident in Petrolia

A 72 year-old man was treated for minor injuries after a car pedestrian accident in Petrolia.

Lambton OPP say the incident happened around 4:30 pm in the afternoon at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Maude Street.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Maude Street going east when an SUV tried to make a left turn from Petrolia Line. The SUV hit the man and the driver jumped out to provide immediate medical help. The man was taken to hospital for the injuries which police say were minor.

46 year-old Jennifer Salaris has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.