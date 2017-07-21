Petrolia water work begins

Repairs have begun on the water intake at Petrolia’s water treatment plant in Bright’s Grove. The contractor has placed the steel caging which will stabilize the pipe on the floor of Lake Huron already. It will be moved into place sometime this week. About 30 feet of the pipeline was replaced. The town first expected it would have to build a new intake, but the stabilization of the current unit will cost far less at $460,000.

