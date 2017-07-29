The boards are going in at Petrolia arena

Petrolia’s director of recreation and facilities say the renewal project at the Greenwood Recreation Centre is right on track.

In May, construction began on the $600,000 project.

Dave Menzies says much of the mechanical work has already been completed including installing a new compressor and oil separator used to make the ice. He says it will be tested this week to make sure it is working well long before it is time to make the ice.

A new security system and clock have also been installed.

Updates to the washrooms and change rooms will begin soon.

But the most anticipated part of the project, replacing the original boards in the 55 year-old arena, is now underway.

Welmar Recreational Products came to Petrolia in May to measure for the project, Menzies says it takes eight weeks to manufacture the boards and then another two weeks to install.

Crews have been on site for a week now and Menzies estimates about 60 per cent of the boards are up.

“It doesn’t seem to be taking long to bolt everything in,” he says.

“Everything is moving along,” he says adding the engineers have assured him there will be “no issues with the ice being put back in” by September.

And he knows exactly when the switch has to be flipped to begin the ice making.

“On Sept. 10, in the evening… Sunday night after the fair is done… and there are no issues or concerns from any of the contractors or sub contractors…

“We need to ensure that compressors get turned on, on that Sunday after the fair and everyone is telling me that will happen.”

The renovations are peaking a lot of interest. “We’ve had people stopping by and taking a peek… minor hockey people, minor hockey parents,” says Menzies.

The last major renovation of the arena was in 2012 when an elevator was installed as well as new seating.

During 2017 budget deliberations in November, town staff said it was hoped the upgrade would extend the life of the arena for another 15 years. After that, a new arena would have to be considered.

The majority of the funding for the project is coming from town coffers however the Ontario Trillium Foundation came through with a grant of $274,500. Bluewater Power provided $7,500 – a legacy grant – to replace the time clock.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

