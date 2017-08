Car enthusiasts put smiles on the faces of some of the clients of Lambton County Developmental Services by taking them for a Dream Ride. They were treated to a ride in classic car – mostly convertibles – just to see the smile on their faces. Here, the antique fire truck heads out from the LCDS building on King Street along with a Blue Mustang full of happy travellers. Mitch Bullen was grinning as Ken Vandenberghe brought down the top to his Mustang as the ride began.

Stacey Peters Photos

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter