Medical marijuana production may start January

BC company takes over

Enniskillen Pepper Co.

Medical marijuana grown in Enniskillen Township could be making its way around the world in a matter of months.

That according to Enniskillen Mayor Kevin Marriott who welcomed the news of a BC company leasing with the option to buy the Enniskillen Pepper Company operation on Lasalle Line just outside of Petrolia.

Tilray provides products such as medical marijuana oil and capsule sold in six countries.

Tilray has applied to Health Canada for a federal license to produce medical cannabis in Enniskillen. It’s not clear when that might be approved. The 10-acre cannabis greenhouse facility will have about 40,000 square feet of processing space, at first, according to a company news release.

Over the next couple of years, Tilray will expand the greenhouse to 30 acres.

The company expects the $30 million investment will create up to 250 jobs in the area.

“As governments around the world increase access to medical cannabis, and as Canada prepares to legalize and regulate cannabis for responsible adult consumption, this investment will enable us to serve the rapidly expanding global market for quality-controlled, rigorously tested medical cannabis products,” says Brendan Kennedy, Tilray’s CEO in a news release.

Enniskillen Mayor Kevin Marriott welcomed the news saying the Greydanus family, which owns the property, had been keeping the municipality up-to-date as it negotiated with Tilray at the beginning of the year.

“Tilray must have been looking for a greenhouse of a particular size, they like this area and they like the accessibility of this area. And they thought the workforce would be a positive in this area.”

Enniskillen council penned a letter of support for the project in January in the hopes of helping to seal the deal. Marriott says the word didn’t come down until a couple of weeks ago.

Since word of the medical marijuana plant broke, Marriott says he’s been hearing from residents about the new company.

Most, he says, are supportive of the facility once they hear this is a medical marijuana facility. “This is prescription drugs, not pot smoking, there is a difference,” he says adding people with Multiple Sclerosis and other diseases and uses medical marijuana “are living a normal live” because of the drug.

In the short term, Marriott says Tilray will not need anything from the municipality to begin growing medical marijuana.

Marriott says they plan to start as soon as possible with the first crop being shipped out for processing to another plan possibly as early as January.

“They want to get their output higher as soon as they can,” he says.

The mayor adds if in the future the company wants to process at the Enniskillen facility, that will require some zoning changes.

He expects that is up to five years down the road.