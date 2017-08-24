An Artful Day in Alvinston

Button maker Mark Stott was part of the two-person Creative Road Show that visited the Alvinston Arts and Activities Day. The Road Show is part of the Lambton County Library’s Maker Space program. From selections by the Andrews Sisters to the Mamas and the Papas, Petrolia’s Sisters of Choice trio Linda Nap, Carol Graham, and Dana Andrade, proved to be crowd pleasers with their three-part harmonies. And  Emilie Jagt puts the finishing touches on a beautiful cat face on, Ayla Dionne, 6, of Glencoe.
Bonnie Stevenson Photos

