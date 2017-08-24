Petrolia entrance signs to be finished by fall fair

There will soon be new welcoming signs in Petrolia.

Over the past few months, town staff have removed two large welcome signs on either end of Petrolia Line in preparation for brand new signage.

In July, large white steel frames were erected, but so far, nothing else has been added.

Dave Menzies, director of facilities and community services, says the town has been working with two local business to create the new entrance signs – John Duff Ltd. and Country Roads Graphics.

John Duff designed and built the steel frame in a very short time frame, says Menzies. Instead of leaving them in the Tank road facility,they were erected at the sites. Menzies says at the time, the design work was still going on.

Menzies expects the markers to begin to take shape at the end of the month, with a large image of Petrolia’s clock tower being put on one side of the sign and “The Town of Petrolia” and signs from local service clubs on the larger screened area.

Menzies says the goal is to have the signs – which cost about $10,000 each – to be complete by September’s fair.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

