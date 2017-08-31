Police ask for help to find Alvinston man with dementia

FROM LAMBTON OPP

 

The Lambton Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking community assistance in locating a missing elderly male suffering from dementia.

 

The missing male, Albert LUMLEY, is described as 72 years-of-age, Caucasian, 5′ 5″ in height, thin build, white/grey hair wearing work boots, green shorts, orange shirt and an orange construction “hard” hat. The male was last seen on Elgin Street in Alvinston, Ontario today at 5:30 a.m.

 

The OPP and Albert’s family are currently searching the Alvinston Area. If anyone has knowledge of Albert’s location or has seen him walking; please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call 9-1-1.

