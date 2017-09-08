Petrolia Fair opens Friday

Doug Krall is expecting a lot of people to be visiting with friends at this year’s edition of the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair.

The chair of the fair board was busy Tuesday morning working with volunteers to set up the arena for the hundreds of exhibits expected over the three day event which begins Friday night.

He’s expecting a big crowd. “We’re expecting perfect weather,” he says.

One of the big draws for families is the rides and this year Campbell Amusements has returned. “They were super last year,” says Krall. “We really enjoyed working with the rides staff and they couldn’t believe the youth that were coming through last year, especially the teens.”

Krall says Campbell Amusement has agreed to advanced sales for the rides at two locations the Esso Station on Petrolia Line and Oil Heritage Road and Bits and Buckles. The $30 bracelet will also give the bearer $2 off admission at the fair gate.

And while the midway is likely to be jumping on Friday night, Krall says the tractor pull area is also expected to be packed for the South Western Ontario Tractor Pullers’ sanctioned event.

And Krall expects a new feature – a comedy act in the evening – will likely draw some adults to the arena.

But he says mostly, people will come just to meet with their neighbours.

“This is the first fair of the season around here,” he says. “People have been away all summer and this give them a chance to reconnect…saying ‘hello’ and ‘how are you?’ and ‘I haven’t seen you since the last fair.”

