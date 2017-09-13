Lots of chance to show your art in Petrolia

The Independent Staff

If you’re an artist, there are lots of opportunities to show your work in Petrolia in the next few weeks.

A miniature art show is being held at the Petrolia Library. Artists can submit works in any medium – oils, watercolours, photography and mixed media – as long as they are no larger than 4×6 inches large. The items will be on display in the library for a month and residents will vote on their favourite pieces.

And the Victoria Hall Art Advisory Committee is looking for submissions for its juried art show. It is open to all artists producing original 2d work including photography, painting, printmaking, drawing and mixed media. The artwork will be accepted at Victoria Hall Oct. 2 and 3 and will be judged Oct. 3. The works will be on display at the hall until Nov. 15 and a number of cash prizes will be awarded.