Meeting Charlie at Ag in the Classroom

Christian Campbell, a Grade 3 student at Queen Elizabeth II School in Petrolia, took a hands on approach during the Plympton-Wyoming Agricultural Society’s Ag in the Classroom Day Tuesday. Campbell was intrigued by Charlie the cow and followed her around the pen as the farmer talked about how big she was and how much she eats a day. About 375 children from Petrolia and Wyoming got a chance to learn more about life on a farm in the event held each year before the Plympton-Wyoming Fall Fair.

Heather Wright Photo

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

