Lambton OPP have charged three Warwick Township people with unlawfully producing marijuana after a raid on Nauvoo Road.



Police released information today about Sept. 7 drug raid at the home in Warwick. About 50 marijuana plants in various stages of growth and production equipment was seized.

Three people in the home, a 64 year-old man, a 60 year-old woman and a 37 year-old man have been charged and will be in court Nov. 8.