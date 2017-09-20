Two Central Lambton residents facing stunt driving charges

A Sarnia man is facing a charge of stunt driving after an incident in on Nauvoo Road in Brooke-Alvinston.

OPP say they stopped a 2012 Chrysler was clocked doing 188 km/h – 98 km over the posted limit.

A 36 year-old faces charges.

And a 19 year-old St. Clair Township woman is facing stunt driving charges after OPP stopped a car on Bentpath Line.

Police say on Sept. 18 around 8:15 am, police clocked a 2008 Chevrolet at 146 km/h in a 90 zone.

The driver was stopped, her licence and vehicle seized and the car was impounded for days.

 

