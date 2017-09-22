Guns, knives and beer stolen in Warwick break in

A Churchill Line homeowner in Warwick was only gone for a couple of hours, but when he came back, his home had been ransacked and thieves had made off with a pile of weapons, jewelry and a couple cases of beer.

Lambton OPP were called to the home Sept. 11, where the homeowner told them seven long guns, some in pieces, two crossbows, a small dresser with about 50 different hunting knives, two watches, bracelets, necklaces and rings, an air compressor, camo and orange hunting gear, and two cases of Busch beer in cans was taken while he was away.

Police say a black 2002-2006 Chevy Pickup was seen in the area at the time. It had an extended cab and black tool box in the bed. If you know anything about this break in or the truck, you’re asked to call Lambton OPP at 519-882-1011.

