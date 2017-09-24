Optimist have $160k for pavilion plan

Jamie Armstrong says with money in the bank and a plan for construction, the Alvinston Optimist’s plan for a pavilion should soon be in line for some grant money.

Armstrong, who is the head of the Raise the Roost Campaign, gave about 40 people a progress report on the project. The group was asked to meet with the community by council before it went out on a door-to-door fundraising campaign.

Armstrong says almost $160,000 has been pledged for the project which would see the construction of a new canteen, washrooms and a pavilion near the ball diamonds at the Brooke-Alvinston-Inwood Community Centre.

He admits he is disappointed the club has yet to win any grants; the Optimist applied for three grants and all were turned down.

But he says with more funds pledged and a plan in place, he’s hopeful funding agencies will look favourably on the project.

He says the cost could be in the $650,000 to $750,000.

Some community members at the meeting questioned why the municipal council was studying how to improve the upper hall of the BAICC instead of supporting the Optimists project. One woman said the outdoor facilities were more important.

Clerk-Administrator Janet Denkers, who was at the meeting, says council decided to find a way to improve the upper room since it averages 124 bookings each year.

Councillor Frank Nemeck added council had supported each grant application and staff had helped write the applications.

“I know council supports our project,” says Armstrong. “They prioritize their project before this, so they pushed ahead.”

He expects the municipality will provide more help in the future. And he says the service club is in better shape to get some grant money. “It now makes a huge difference that we have $160,000; that will help us in the end for the Trillium grant.”

Armstrong expects the door-to-door campaign will begin after harvest.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

