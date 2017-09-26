Oil Springs hires former Petrolia clerk on interim basis

A familiar face will be behind the counter in Oil Springs for a while.

It’s hiring a former Petrolia clerk on an interim basis.

Jennifer Turk who came to the village from Plympton-Wyoming five years ago is leaving. Turk has accepted a position with the Township of Adelaide-Metcalfe near Strathroy. She’ll be the clerk of the rural municipality working under the Chief Administrative Officer there.

Mayor Ian Veen during a recent council meeting said Turk would be missed.

“We’re sad to see Jen is leaving. It has been a pleasure to work with her. We appreciate everything Jen has done for us.”

Turk thanked council saying she came to Oil Springs with no experience as a municipal clerk.

“It’s been challenging… but I like to be challenged,” she says. “We may not see eye-to-eye all the time, but at the end of the day the job got done.”

Turk added Oil Springs residents are strong to their heritage and that is “one of the reasons you guys have lasted 150 years as a stand alone municipality.”

Council was concerned about Turk’s departure since there are only two office employees.

They’ve hired former Petrolia Clerk Brad Loosely to work for the municipality on a hourly basis until a new Clerk-Treasurer is found.

He’ll also help council with the selection process.

Loosely was clerk in Petrolia at the time of the fire at Victoria Hall. More recently, before his retirement, he worked for the City of Sarnia as deputy clerk.

