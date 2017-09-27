Elementary teachers’ union head mourned

​The man who lead the union for local public elementary school teachers has died.

Ron Rivait was the president of the Lambton-Kent Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario for eight years and had been an elementary teacher since 1988.

He spent much of his teaching career in Lambton County including in Sarnia, Forest, Mooretown and for a time at Lambton Centennial School in Enniskillen.

“A lifelong teacher, leader, mentor, community supporter and friend, Ron made a significant impact on the students and staff of the Lambton-Kent District School Board,” says Director of Education Jim Costello in a news release.

“Ron was very dedicated to his family, all of whom are a part of the LKDSB community. “Our sympathies and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Rivait was also an advocate for inclusion of those with disabilities in sport.

Rivait died Friday after a short battle with cancer.

Flags at public schools across the region were lowered on Monday in his honour.

