Lambton Heritage Museum to close until February for renovations

One of Lambton’s cultural centers is closing for renovations.

Lambton Heritage Museum will be closed starting Oct. 16 for major renovations which includes removing walls, improving the heating and cooling system, new flooring and some new lighting.

Corporate Cultural Officer Andrew Meyer says this is the final phase of a four-year renovation plan.

While the museum near Pinery Park remained open for the other work, Meyer says it would not be safe for visitors this time around – particularly the hundreds of school children who come to Christmas programs at the site.

“With the removal and replacement of ceiling tiles, overhead work required to perform upgrades to the HVAC system… lighting and electrical improvements, flooring, painting and finishing work underway, the renovations will greatly restrict the ability of staff to maintain services to the public and safely offer school programs,” he says.

Meyer expects the renovations will mean about 1,700 fewer visits this year and a loss of $6,000 in revenue.

He added schools looking for Christmas programs will be directed to the Oil Museum of Canada in Oil Springs which has always offered a Christmas program for students as well.

A Corunna company has been contracted for the work which is expected to cost $435,238.

Meyer says the museum will close after the Fall Colour and Craft Festival in October and is expected to reopen at the beginning of February.

